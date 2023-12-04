BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $147,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

