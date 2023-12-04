BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Up 1.6 %

PG&E stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.