BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.89 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

