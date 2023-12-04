BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

RSG stock opened at $163.92 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

