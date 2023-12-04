BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $215.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average of $211.87. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

