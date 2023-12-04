BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,826,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H World Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

