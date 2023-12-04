BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 107,354 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of B2Gold worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,529,000 after buying an additional 198,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 33.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,536,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 388,040 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 184.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 438,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 284,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 172.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,196,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 2,024,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

