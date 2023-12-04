BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 203 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after buying an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $159.64 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

