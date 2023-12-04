BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 4,525 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $75.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

