BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

