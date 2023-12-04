BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its position in Prudential Financial by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 63,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $97.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.