BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

