BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE COR opened at $204.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $205.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

