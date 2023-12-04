BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 54,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,938,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,558,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

