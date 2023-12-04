BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 870 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $242.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

