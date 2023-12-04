BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 936 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.