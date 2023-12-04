Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $867.57.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $927.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $516.05 and a 1-year high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $863.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

