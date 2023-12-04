Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) PT at $56.71

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.05 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

