Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 474,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.