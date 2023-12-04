BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,395,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the previous session’s volume of 389,804 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

BRP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 22,305 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $585,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,405 shares of company stock worth $6,020,789. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

