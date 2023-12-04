BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $63.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.15. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 136.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BRP by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 100.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after buying an additional 314,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRP by 34.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 149,529 shares during the period. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

