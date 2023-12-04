BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$99.00 at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from C$126.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.31.

BRP stock traded down C$2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$83.28. 216,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a 52-week low of C$79.01 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

