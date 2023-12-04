Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,279.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.58. 6,838,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,839,576. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

