Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. 729,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,439. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.