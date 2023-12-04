Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 65,255 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. 60,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

