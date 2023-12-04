Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 92,938 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSU traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.55. 6,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,063. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

