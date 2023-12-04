Buckingham Strategic Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,013 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,373. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

