Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $15.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $170.43. 251,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

