Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.96. 5,487,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,424. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

