Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 192,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 206,228 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 856.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 502,151 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. 1,291,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

