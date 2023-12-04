Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $2 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 957,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,077. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.