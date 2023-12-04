Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $5.31 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,546. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

