Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,481 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.96% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. 179,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

