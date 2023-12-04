Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $151.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $357.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,807 shares of company stock worth $10,979,625. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

