Buckingham Strategic Partners Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 809,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

