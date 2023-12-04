Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,016 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $53.24. 270,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,565. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

