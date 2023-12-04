Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,594 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,908 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.