Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Holdings Boosted by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global comprises 4.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Bunge Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.9 %

BG traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $108.26. 254,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,451. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

