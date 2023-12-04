BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of BWXT opened at $78.83 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

