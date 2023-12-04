Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 751,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE CDRE remained flat at $32.71 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 186,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Cadre has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $309,665.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at $449,942,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $309,665.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at $449,942,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at $447,420,831.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,528 shares of company stock worth $786,727. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadre by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

