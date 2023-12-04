Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 751,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $309,665.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at $449,942,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,528 shares of company stock valued at $786,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE remained flat at $32.71 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 186,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

