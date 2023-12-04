CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,704,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

