Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 1,661.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 653,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 21.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

CMCL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 17,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $155.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.89%.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.