Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152,493.60, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

