Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 13.0% in November

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 23,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $46.00. 1,690,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.