Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43), reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.11%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CANF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. 42,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

