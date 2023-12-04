Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $32.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 765,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

