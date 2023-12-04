Canaccord Genuity Group Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $24.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

UiPath stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,837,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

