Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,310,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

