Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Raised by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 167,802 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,213,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $842,085,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. 781,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,760. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

